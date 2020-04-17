Talladega police looking for 2 runaways from Presbyterian Home for Children (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are looking for two teenage girls who left the Presbyterian Home for Children late Thursday or early Friday.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the two girls left between 11:50 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. A dorm sitter reported hearing the front door alarm go off, conducted a bed check and determined they were gone.
She then notified police and the Talladega County Department of Human Resources.
The first girl is described as a 17-year-old white female standing 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighing about 165 pounds. She has brown hair.
The other girl is 16, 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, Faulkner said.
It was not clear what either was wearing when they left.
The two girls are believed to be on foot.
Photos of the girls were not available Friday morning.
Anyone with information on the two girls should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.