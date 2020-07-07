Talladega police looking for 18-year-old reported missing (free contact)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are looking for an 18-year-old woman whose family has not been able to contact her since Friday.
Chancey Mayfield is described as a white female with blond hair. According to Capt. John McCoy, she is approximately 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds. She was last seen July 3 around 8 a.m. at a residence on Dorothy Lane.
No photo was available Tuesday.
McCoy said the family has not been able to contact her boyfriend either.
Anyone with information on Mayfield’s location should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.