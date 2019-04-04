TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a home invasion burglary on Percy Street late Wednesday, according to an incident and offense report.
Capt. Patrick Thornton said Thursday the two adult victims listed in the report and a young child all live in an apartment on the 310 block of Percy Street.
Around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, the two adults reported hearing a knock on their door; when they answered, a black male forced his way into the residence brandishing a gun, the victims told investigators
The suspect ordered the couple to lay on the floor and demanded money, saying that if they did not give him what he wanted, he would go into the back of the apartment and shoot the child.
The report does not mention the child’s age, but Thornton said he believed the child is very young.
The male victim gave the man his wallet, which contained cash, an EBT card, a state identification card and his Social Security card. The suspect then fled on foot.
Thornton said the victims described the suspect as being dressed entirely in black except for a white surgical mask on his face. He is approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, Thornton said.
There was no further description of the suspect available Thursday.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.