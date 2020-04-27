Talladega police introduce new option for anonymously uploading videos, photos (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police Monday added a new tool to their investigative arsenal, according to Chief Jason Busby.
Axon, the company that automatically uploads and stores body camera footage, has helped the city establish a secure way to upload and store photo and video submissions from anyone, anonymously. The service went live Monday afternoon.
Particularly in the wake of numerous shooting incidents earlier this month, Busby said the need for the public’s help is greater than ever.
“People taking photos and video is just a part of everyday life now,” he said. “People may end up recording a crime or part of crime without even trying to. There are people out there that want to help but don’t want to come to the police station. This allows them to submit evidence in the form of photos and videos that we can use going forward.”
The new system is easy enough to use.
On the Talladega Police Department’s Facebook and other pages, there is a link to a unique URL for the portal for a crime or series of crimes.
“There is a space for you to leave your contact information, but it’s optional, you don’t have to,” Busby said. “Once you upload your photos and video, it goes into secure evidence storage, into what we call a triage area.
“The investigator gets an email and sees what has been submitted, then they go in and watch the video or look at the photos and see if it is useful to the investigation.
“Even if the person thinking about submitting something isn’t sure that it’s relevant, we encourage them to go ahead and submit it anyway. You never know what might really help.”
Access to the uploaded videos and photos is limited, and the storage system is very secure, the chief added.
“It uses the same parameters as our body cam footage,” he explained. “Only certain people within the department have access to it. An officer cannot even look at another officer’s footage.”
The service is available through the city’s new contract with Axon, which is a part of the Capital Improvement Budget pending council approval. The council had previously signed off on contract separately.
To upload, please visit the Facebook page for the Talladega Police Department.