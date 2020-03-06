Talladega police divert traffic on Battle Street due to malfunctioning railroad caution arms (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police Friday evening were diverting traffic away from the railroad tracks near the Piggly Wiggly on Battle Street.
Chief Jason Busby said the tracks’ caution arms had malfunctioned and were stuck in the down position. He said the railroad company was sending a crew to make repairs but it would take those workers some time to get here.
He said if crew members couldn’t make a permanent fix Friday night, they would tie the arms in the up position to allow traffic to begin flowing again.
In the meantime, Talladega police were diverting traffic away from the tracks to keep it flowing.
Motorists were being diverted from Battle Street onto West Street and then down South Street to Fort Lashley Avenue. Motorists driving on Fort Lashley towards Battle Street were being diverted using the same route in reverse – down South Street, to West Street and then to Battle Street.