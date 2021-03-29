Talladega Police asks help in finding two missing teens

Talladega Police are asking for help locating two teenage girls who ran away from the Presbyterian Home for Children on Sunday evening.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, the two girls are Carmella Bass, 14, and Hosanna Brown, 16.
Both girls are Black. Bass is described as standing 5-foot-2 and weighing about 149 pounds, with a natural afro. Brown is 5-4 and 140 pounds with straight black hair. Both girls were dressed in all black clothing when they were last seen. Neither one of them had a backpack when last seen, and neither of them has a cell phone.
Garrett said the girls are not believed to have family in the area, although Bass has run away one time before.
The two girls asked a house parent if they could step outside for a while at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Garrett said. Neither of them ever came back.
Their direction and mode of travel was not known Monday either, she said.
Anyone with information on these two girls should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip at the city’s website, www.talladega.com.