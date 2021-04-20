Talladega Police asks for help finding missing Georgia 60-year-old

Talladega Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Georgia man last seen in the Knoxville Homes community.
According to Interim Chief John McCoy, Cleveland Smith, 60, of Lavonia, Ga., is a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing about 235 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, which he wears short.
When he was last seen, Smith was wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.
Smith was last seen April 15 after visiting someone in the 1500 block of Knoxville Homes. McCoy said his family in Georgia told police that he had never made it home.
Anyone with information on Smith’s location, contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web page at www.talladega.com.