Talladega police ask public not to celebtate new year by firing guns in air (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Law enforcement agencies are once again asking people to refrain from celebrating the new year by firing guns in the air.
Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson pointed out that celebratory gunfire is both dangerous and against the law.
“Discharging a firearm in the city limits is a class A misdemeanor,” he said, “and if the bullet happens to come down on an occupied building or vehicle, you could be looking at felony charges.”
The Talladega Street Crimes Unit will be conducting extra patrols New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and will be enforcing the discharging in the city limits statute.
“We get calls every year from people whose houses get hit,” he said. “It sounds like hail. But most importantly, it’s very dangerous. That bullet you fire up in the air is going to come back down somewhere, on a person or a house or a car. You could damage property, injure someone or even cause someone to lose their life.”