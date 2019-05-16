TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are asking for the public to look out for a man whose family reported him missing earlier this week.
Joseph Michael Gurley is described as a 39-year-old white male, standing 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has reddish hair and green eyes.
No photo was available Thursday night.
Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson said Thursday that Gurley’s family reported he had left to go to the store about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and never came back. He left Northgate Place Apartments driving a silver 2013 Kia Soul.
When last seen, he was wearing an Alabama shirt and blue jeans, Thompson said.
Anyone with information about Gurley’s whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.