Talladega Police ask for help locating teen who ran away

Talladega Police are asking of the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who ran away from the Presbyterian Home for Children on Tuesday.
Heaven Tatum is described as a 16-year-old white female, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing about 175 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, she was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black T-shirt. She left the Robinson Cottage on the campus of the Presbyterian Home on foot Tuesday afternoon, and was seen walking down Ashland Highway.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or destination should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.