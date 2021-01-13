Talladega police ask for help identifying theft suspects (free content), (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are asking for help identifying two men who allegedly stole more than $1,000 from a Chevron Station on Alabama 21 on Wednesday morning, Jan. 6.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, two males entered the store between 10:40 and 10:45 a.m. and began to assault a “virtual slot machine” at the front of the store with unknown implements.
Once they had broken the machine open, the men grabbed $1,089, ran into a black Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot and fled.
Images of the men were captured on video surveillance and are shown above.
Anyone with information on the identification of one or both of these suspects should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip or photo and video evidence on the city’s web site at www.talladega.com.