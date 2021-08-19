Talladega Police ask for help finding missing 52-year-old woman

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing by her family Tuesday.
Stephanie Dannell Cunningham is described as a 52-year-old black woman standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 176 pounds. She was last seen at North Gate Place Apartments about 3 p.m. Tuesday wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. She drives a gray 2011 Hyundai Elantra with the license plate 61DK129.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, Cunningham suffers from a mental illness, for which she takes daily medication. It was not immediately clear Thursday if she had her medication with her or not.
Family members have attempted to call her cell phone, Faulkner said, but have not been able to get an answer. The phone does seem to be turned and charged, however.
This is not the first time that Cunningham has gone missing, Faulkner said, although she generally comes home on her own after a day or so.
Anyone with information on Cunningham’s whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.