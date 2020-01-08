Talladega Parks Department offering bus tour to South Carolina

The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department is offering a five-day, four-night excursion to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, South Carolina, April 20 through 24, according to a release from the department.
The cost is $589 per person, double occupancy, with $75 due at signing, and final payment due Feb. 13. Add $179 for single occupancy.
Diamond Tours Incorporated will be organizing the trip. The cost includes motor coach transportation, four nights lodging, four breakfasts and four dinners, a guided trolley tour of Savannah, a guided tour of Beaufort (the Queen of the Carolina Sea Islands, according to the flier), including a visit to Penn Center, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theater, a guided tour of St. Simon’s Island, a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island and a visit to the First African Baptist Church, among many other features, according to the release.
The bus departs from the Spring Street Recreation Center at 8 a.m. Monday, April 20. For more information, contact Brian Hutton at the Parks and Recreation Department at 256-362-0514.