TALLADEGA -- Candidates in contested races for Talladega City Council and Board of Education are running out of time to submit their answers to a set of questions sent out this weekend.
The Daily Home sent out six questions for council candidates and four questions for Board of Education candidates late Thursday. Candidates for mayor and the two BOE candidates who are unchallenged were not included on the list, but the other remaining 23 candidates were.
As of Tuesday night, only seven candidates had sent in their responses.
The questions that went out Thursday included a deadline of Wednesday, Aug. 7. If you are a candidate and did not get your questions, please contact staff writer Chris Norwood at 256-299-2114, or call 256-362-1000 and hit 1 for the newsroom.
Please limit your responses to 100 words or less per question.
Also, there are at least two candidates who have not provided basic biographical information that will be used in the same special section as the responses to the questions. Please send these to news@dailyhome.com or cnorwood@dailyhome.com.