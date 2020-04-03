Talladega mayor had planned public safety ordinance even before governor’s order Friday

TALLADEGA -- On Monday, March 30, Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland planned to present a public safety ordinance to the City Council designed to protect the municipality from the spread of COVID-19.
That meeting was canceled, as was the next scheduled meeting, so the ordinance was never taken up, but Ragland went ahead and issued it earlier this week.
The order was similar to one previously issued by Gov. Kay Ivey and is largely superseded by Ivey’s shelter in place order that was issued Friday afternoon.
“I thought it was too important to wait,” Ragland said prior to the shelter in place order. “I wanted people to know that we were taking this seriously, that we were working to address COVID-19. I hope the council will eventually vote to make it enforceable.”
The order differs from the previous one issued by the governor in that it includes a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and focuses more on individuals than on businesses.
“Most businesses in our town are closed during that time, except for restaurants and gas stations, which are already exempt,” he explained. “So it wouldn’t have an impact on our businesses.
“I really want to make sure people are taking this seriously. You just need one person to get sick before the disease really starts to spread like wildfire.
“Even if someone doesn’t have any symptoms, they can still carry the disease and still pass it along to other people. If someone with no symptoms passes it on to someone who is vulnerable, it can be even worse. I don’t want to see that happen.”