TALLADEGA -- June is Men’s Health Month, and Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center is marking the occasion with a free Men’s Health Expo, according to a press release.
The event will be Thursday, June 27, from noon to 2 p.m. in the banquet room/board room at the hospital. Those arriving around 11:30 a.m. will have more than enough time to grab a free lunch before the seminar begins, according to a flier.
It will be hosted by primary care physician Dr. Ryan Kissane and will include a free health fair with clinical information and screenings. There will also be door prizes and giveaways, but you must register and be present to win. And although the event is obviously geared toward men, everyone is invited.
“We’re really excited,” hospital President Frank Thomas said. “Dr. Kissane will be there to answer any questions, and there will also be interactions with others as well.”
It is important, he added, for men to take charge of their own health.
For more information, or to register, please visit www.BrookwoodBaptistHealth.com/MensHealth.