Talladega hospital takes precautions to deal with coronavirus

TALLADEGA -- The staff and administration of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega issued a pair of statements Tuesday regarding additional precautions the hospital is undertaking in light of the ongoing health crisis.
“Citizens Baptist Medical Center is monitoring information from federal, state and local public health agencies for current information on the coronavirus,” according to the first statement. “Our hospital has taken the appropriate steps, and we have trained professionals and the necessary equipment to react accordingly.
“As with any communicable disease, as our patients enter the hospital in areas such as (the) Emergency Department or Registration, hospital staff are questioning all of their recent travel and detailing symptoms.
“We evaluate relevant symptom criteria and implement contact airborne isolation, if required, without delay. Our clinical teams are in constant review of infection prevention processes and update patient screenings as recommended by the CDC.”
The hospital’s website also lays out conditions for those visiting friends and loved ones in the hospital.
Specifically, “To protect our patients, staff and visitors, we have updated our visitation policy and are temporarily limiting hospital visitation.
“Visitors should enter only at the main hospital lobby or Emergency Department entrance. Only one visitor will be allowed per patient. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, please do not visit the hospital unless you are seeking health care. Children under 16 cannot visit patients.
“Each visitor is required to sanitize his or her hands when entering the hospital, and when entering and exiting patient rooms. Food delivery service drivers will not be allowed inside the facility. You must pick up your delivery outside the hospital.”
Visiting hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.