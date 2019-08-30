TALLADEGA -- Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center is offering seniors in the Talladega area an opportunity to stay healthy and fit through the SilverSneakers program at no extra cost, according to a release issued last week.
“Through this collaboration, Citizens Baptist will now offer older adults a way to increase their levels of physical activity while motivating them to remain active,” the release says. “SilverSneakers is the nation’s leading community fitness program designed exclusively for older adults.”
Founded in 1992, SilverSneakers is “available to more than 15 million Medicare beneficiaries through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare supplement carriers and group retiree plans,” according to the release.
Citizens is offering memberships free of charge to these members.
The program “helps older adults take greater control of their health through a variety of fitness offerings that engages participants in more frequent strength training, aerobic and flexibility exercise by providing access to a variety of venues and programming designed specifically for older adults,” the release says.
To check your eligibility or to enroll, please visit SilverSneakers.com or call Citizens Baptist Medical Center at 256-761-4492.