TALLADEGA -- Once again this year, Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center will be participating in the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, which kicked off Friday and runs through next Friday, June 14.
All donations at Brookwood/Citizens go to benefit A Remnant’s Place in Talladega; donations at other Brookwood locations benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
According to a press release, “Donations of healthy cereal … will be collected from June 7 through June 14 at all Brookwood Baptist Health hospitals. During this time, financial donations to purchase perishable breakfast items, such as milk, can be donated at the Brookwood Baptist Health hospital of your choice.”
Said Tim Puthoff, group CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health, in the release, “Our Brookwood Baptist Health System understands the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition, and we are proud to participate in this annual event as our hospitals from Jasper through the greater Birmingham area to Talladega help fight food insecurity.
“We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we hope to help those struggling in our community.
“We invite you to join us and help kids be Healthy Over Hungry this summer.”