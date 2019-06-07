TALLADEGA -- A rising sophomore at Talladega High is asking for help making the trip to California to represent his school and his community this summer.
LaQuez Weed is part of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Program at the Talladega Career Tech Center. According to his mother, LaShunda Weed, he participated in the statewide life event planning competition earlier this year and won the opportunity to travel to Anaheim, California, for the national competition.
The national competition runs from June 29 to July 5, but registration and hotel reservations are due June 17. The total cost will be about $4,000, including airfare.
Retired teacher Beth Paris recently launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the trip, and about $170 from half a dozen donors came in during the first 20 hours the site was up.
“His mom has been selling dinner plates and has earned about $800, but he will need at least $3,200 more,” Paris wrote on the GoFundMe page.
“I had the pleasure of teaching LaQuez for six months this year at THS. He is a very motivated and fine young man. All of Talladega would be proud to have him represent our high school and our town. Please help us with this in this short amount of time.”
Career Tech teacher Kim Mitchell added, “He is the only student, to my knowledge, from the system competing on a national level this summer.”
LaShunda Weed, who will be travelling with her son, characterized LaQuez as “an A-B student who is active in school, in church, in the community. He’s very focused and he’s never been in any trouble. This is an opportunity not just for him to represent his school and his city, but also to increase his leadership as well.”
To make a donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/send-LaQuez-to-facs-conference.