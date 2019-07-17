TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Hall of Heroes has embarked on its annual Red White and Blue Sponsorship Campaign for 2019, which stretches from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.
“We invite Talladega County businesses, civic groups and residents to join our annual fundraising event,” according to a flier. “We offer three levels to choose from: Red is $1,000, White is $500 and Blue is $300.
“Contributions are tax deductible, and your name will be placed on the museum’s donor wall and appear in our veterans virtual slideshow. You can also donate your time as a volunteer at the museum.”
Founded in 2004 by a group led by Bobbye Trammell, the purpose of the Hall of Heroes is to pay tribute to everyone from Talladega County who served in the military.
In addition to hundreds of uniforms from all branches of service and thousands of artifacts from all periods of American history, the Hall is home to photos and biographical information on local veterans.
The Hall was originally housed in the Osborne-Armstrong Public Library. As the number of photos and amount of information steadily increased, the Hall soon outgrew the library and moved into its current location in the renovated Wood-Weaver building on the Square. The Hall celebrated its first anniversary in its current location in April.
For more information or to pledge your support, please contact museum Manager Aimee Gable at 256-362-7193. You can also mail or drop off a contribution at 112 E. Court Square, Talladega, AL 35160.