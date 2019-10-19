TALLADEGA -- Talladega firefighters “went pink” the week of Oct. 13-19 as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Chief Danny Warwick is asking people to make a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama at bcrfa.org.
Talladega firefighters go pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (free content)
Chris Norwood
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.