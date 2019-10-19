Talladega firefighters go pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA -- Talladega firefighters “went pink” the week of Oct. 13-19 as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Chief Danny Warwick is asking people to make a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama at bcrfa.org.

