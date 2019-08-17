TALLADEGA -- Talladega Fire and Rescue and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management are reminding Alabamians of the “open burn ban,” which is in effect for 12 counties.
The ban is designed to protect air quality and is effective from May through October and includes Talladega County.
Some agricultural and silvicultural burning is allowed during these months with prior approval from ADEM and the Alabama Forestry Commission, according to ADEM.
“Unless prohibited for drought and safety reasons,” a release says, “the burn ban does not prohibit the use of outdoor fireplaces, campfires, small bonfires for cooking, gas and charcoal grills; ceremonies or recreation grills are allowed, provided the fire is confined by a control device or structure, such as a barrel, fire ring or fire pit. Bonfires are allowed if approved by and in accordance with provisions established by Talladega Fire Rescue Department.”
Why a burn ban?
The ban is in effect for warmer months to combat formation of ground-level ozone and the generation of fine particulate matter.
Prohibiting open burning of wood, tree trimmings, brush and debris generated by land clearing and construction/demolition activities is an effective way to reduce the formation of ground-level ozone, which is formed when volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides react in the presence of heat and sunlight.
Ozone is a respiratory irritant when found at ground level. Fine particulate matter can travel deep into the lungs and cause respiratory distress.
The burn ban is utilized to maintain air quality in Alabama and ensure all Alabamians have clean air to breathe.
Burning while the ban is in effect is a violation of City of Talladega Burn Ordinance #1793 and will result in penalties and fines. No burn permits will be issued from May 2019 to October 2019.
Email: Chiefwarwick@talladega.com or call 256-362-3149, ext. 1050 if you have any questions.