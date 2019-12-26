Talladega fire chief issues press release on fireworks safety (free content)

TALLADEGA -- With the New Year’s holiday on the horizon, Talladega fire Chief Danny Warwick recently issued a press release listing 10 essential rules for fireworks safety.
First, “obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks. Read the labels and performance descriptions before igniting, (and) never give fireworks to children. Adults should supervise all activities with children.”
Just as important, “alcohol and fireworks do not mix,” the release says. “Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks, and use fireworks only outdoors in a clear area. Never relight a firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.”
Speaking of which, always have a bucket of water and a hose handy, and “never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers. Don’t bring pets to a fireworks display, even a small one, to avoid exposure to loud sounds.”
Said Warwick, “These are simple safety tips which ensure your New Year’s celebration with family and friends is enjoyable, and most importantly, safe.”