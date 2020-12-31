Talladega fire chief issues fireworks safety tips (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega fire Chief Danny Warwick issued a list of safety tips for the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day holidays, particularly for those who will be shooting off fireworks from their backyards.
“I urge the use of caution when using legal consumer fireworks in your personal settings, and follow these safety tips," he said.
First, read all safety instructions, choose an open space free of anything that can burn and keep bystanders a safe distance away. Do not allow children to handle fireworks or walk in their path.
Always keep a garden hose or water nearby, and use a long-tipped lighter or long kitchen matches to light fireworks. Don’t try to relight duds, just let them sit for 20 minutes and then put them in the water bucket.
“Don’t use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Warwick added. “Light one firework at a time and then move back quickly, have a first aid kit available (and) never carry fireworks in your pocket. Never let children handle sparklers alone.”