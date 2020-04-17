Talladega fire chief: 911 dispatchers will ask callers questions related to COVID-19

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to nine calls during the past week while continuing to take precautions against COVID-19.
According to a press release issued by Chief Danny Warwick with this week’s run summary, firefighters participated in webinars and video conferences as well as daily safety briefings throughout the week.
“We are emphasizing good hygiene, sanitizing trucks and equipment, and selecting additional safety measures evaluating and responding to scenes,” Warwick said. “During this pandemic, dispatchers are screening 911 calls with additional questions like, ‘Do you have flu-like symptoms, a current fever or temperature or have you been exposed to anyone with a COVID-19 diagnoses?’”
He added, “COVID-19 is a dangerous virus and affects emergency responders in every facet of life. We are taking essential precautions to ensure safety as we respond to emergencies in the area.”
The first call of the week was to a car versus train accident on Roosevelt Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on April 9. According to the report, all of the occupants of the vehicle were out and about when firefighters arrived, but two were transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center for evaluation.
There were two more motor vehicle calls April 10.
The first, at Howard Street and the 275 Bypass, involved a vehicle that seems to have run off the road and then been abandoned. There was no one in or near the car when firefighters arrived.
The second call was to West Battle Street but was never found by firefighters.
The first call for April 11 involved a downed power line on Barclay Road near Spring Meadow Road in Alpine. Warwick said witnesses said the line had been pulled down by a dump truck.
The same day, firefighters also answered an alarm call on Renfroe Road that turned out to be a false alarm. They also provided a lift assist to paramedics at Broadway Avenue and Avenue H.
The only call April 12 was for a downed tree on Avenue H.
The lone call for Monday was to another power line pulled down by a construction vehicle on Mount Olive Circle. There were no calls listed for Tuesday.
The only call Wednesday was to a traffic accident on Whiting Road near Lawler Circle.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle lying on its roof inside the fence of a Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative substation. The occupant of the vehicle had already fled. Some oil had spilled from a regulator inside the substation, which Coosa Valley Electric said it would clean up.
There were no calls for Thursday as of about 4:30 p.m.