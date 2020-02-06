Talladega County woman falls victim to Social Security scam, out $700 (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County woman is out $700 after being scammed over the phone by someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported getting a phone call from an unknown male who told her he worked with the “Social Security Board,” and that she would have to pay $700 on two prepaid gift cards in order to not have her account suspended.
The victim told investigators she purchased the cards and gave the numbers off them to the caller.
According to a Social Security Administration website, “Security employees will not tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended; contact you to demand an immediate payment; ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone; require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card or cash; demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe; (or) promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.
“Remember that Social Security employees will never threaten you. If there’s a problem with your Social Security record, Social Security will mail you a letter. If Social Security needs you to submit payments, the agency will provide instructions in the letter, including options to make those payments.”