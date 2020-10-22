Talladega County voters will consider constitutional amendments at polls next month (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Voters in Talladega County heading to the polls to vote for president and Congress next month will also be considering eight constitutional amendments and, in some parts of the county, a referendum on Sunday alcohol sales.
The referendum is fairly straightforward. A “yes” vote means the voter is in favor of allowing alcohol to be sold by businesses, licensed by the state, after midnight on Sundays in parts of the county that are outside of any city or town.
Most of the incorporated areas of the county have already passed Sunday alcohol sales, with a referendum still pending in the town of Munford.
Talladega County Amendment 2 would provide that “septage may not be applied to land as a fertilizer or soil amendment or otherwise,” anywhere in Talladega County.
Septage is defined by the state Board of Health as “sewage or a mixture of sewage, sludge, fatty materials, human feces and liquid removed during the pumping of a domestic onsite sewage disposal system,” such as a septic tank.
Again, this is a local amendment that would apply only to Talladega County.
The amendment was prompted by public outcry regarding a business just outside of Lincoln that applies septage to the directly to the surface of their property.
“I don’t think anyone really wants raw human waste applied to property near them,” Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford, said of the amendment. “This amendment prohibits that. If the amendment passes, putting raw waste on land in Talladega County will be illegal.”
Talladega County Amendment 1 is a bit more complicated. According to the language of the amendment, it provides “that a person is not liable for using deadly physical force in self-defense or in defense of another person on the premises of a church under certain conditions.”
Again, this amendment would only apply to Talladega County, but voters in Talladega and every other county in the state will also be weighing in on identical amendments (statewide amendments numbers 5 and 6) that would apply only in Franklin and Lauderdale counties.
Voters in Colbert and Limestone counties will also be voting the same amendment that would apply only to their counties.
Alabama’s “stand your ground” law already covers self-defense or defense of another in a wide variety of circumstances, including while attending church services.
Hurst said the purpose of the bill is to allow “churches to designate people, for when a situation comes up where somebody starts shooting, that person can have a firearm to protect people. That is covered in the stand your ground law, but “it provides more assurance,” Hurst said. “It gives people more comfort to know they have legislation that applies specifically to them.”
The piecemeal way the amendment is being implemented arose from practical concerns about passing a statewide bill.
“There was some resistance from other counties,” Hurst said. “I was sitting with (the late Rep.) Ron Johnson (R-Sylacauga) in the House chamber when another local bill went through. He said, ‘We need to do something like that for Talladega.’
“If someone doesn’t want something, they can just talk a bill to death. But if their county is exempt from it, there’s no reason for them to do that.”