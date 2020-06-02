Talladega County suffers 4th, 5th deaths from COVID-19, confirmed cases on rise (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Department of Public Health has reported a fourth and fifth death from COVID-19 in Talladega County as of Tuesday.
Data shared via the department’s website reflected an increase in the confirmed cases of COVID in Talladega County to 117, up from 99 on Thursday.
While the site wasn’t displaying how many Talladega County residents have been tested since the pandemic began, information available showed 36 cases in the county had been reported in the past 14 days.
In the same span, cases in St. Clair County rose from 110 to 129. Only one death has been reported in St. Clair County.
Across the state, ADPH has reported 18,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 649 confirmed deaths since March 13. Of the 75,671 tests administered during the past 14 days, 5,717 cases were confirmed in Alabama.
The department has recorded 9,355 presumed recoveries as of Thursday, though that particular metric is updated on a weekly basis.