Talladega County students will be split into 2 groups to start academic year (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education voted unanimously Friday morning to adopt a staggered class schedule for the first six weeks of the 2020-21 academic year as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
Students in the county system will be divided into two groups, with one group attending in-person classes Mondays, Tuesdays and alternate Wednesdays, with the other group taking the remaining Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays.
On the school days when students are not in class, they will be expected to participate in distance learning.
On their designated days, “Students will report to the school building for full days of learning, assessments and to download and upload assignments. Students will complete assignments on their devices at home,” according to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
Siblings from the same household will be assigned to the same group and will be expected to sit together on the bus, Lacey said.
Teachers will return for in-service days starting Aug. 11, and the students will come back Aug. 20.
Classrooms, restrooms, common areas, desks, doorknobs and other surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected daily with backpack sprayers. Hand sanitizer stations will be put up throughout school buildings, and handwashing and other hygiene routines will be emphasized throughout the school day.
Face masks or shields will be required per the governor’s health order. Children under 6 are not covered by the governor’s order but are encouraged to be masked as well, according to the system’s website. Students and staff will have their temperatures checked daily.
Physical distancing protocols will be observed through line spacing, staggering and one-way class changes, as well as in classroom seating arrangements and only limited or no contact sports during PE. Some meals may be eaten in the classroom.
Buses will be running at half capacity due to the blended model, with masks required for children over 6. Buses will be sanitized at least twice per day.
Beacon Virtual Academy, the exclusively online learning platform, will also still be an option.
Parents who had previously signed up for this program who wanted their students to attend blended classes can still switch by emailing their child’s name and school to bva@tcboe.org.
Otherwise, parents can switch between BVA and the blended approach (or vice versa) nine weeks into the school year.
After the first six weeks of the school year, Lacey said she and the administration will re-evaluate the situation and make a decision on how to proceed for the rest of the year.
“Of course, any plan is subject to change,” she said.
Parents of children in the blended model will be notified which group their children have been assigned to.
Also Friday, the board:
Accepted the resignations of Michael Seth Ford (physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary) and Sandra Machen (second-grade teacher at Fayetteville);
Hired Sean Barnett (bus mechanic), Colby Coursey (to replace Ford), Sharon Fadule (science teacher at B.B. Comer High), Robert Alexander Kane (bus mechanic) and Jared Mobbs (bus mechanic); and
Transferred Audrey Chatman from assistant principal at Munford Middle School to interim principal at Stemley Road Elementary School, and Lyndsey Key from Winterboro High assistant principal to systemwide special education program specialist.