Talladega County Sheriff's Deputies ask help in locating missing 17-year-old

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who has been missing for almost a week.
Preston Hero Miller is described as a 17-year-old white male, standing 6-foot-0 and weighing about 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Miller was last seen in Talladega on June 4. A clothing description and direction of travel were not available Friday, but a flier posted to social media did say that he may be driving a black 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck with the license plate GLF013.
If anyone has information on Miller’s current whereabouts, please contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-362-6117. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s Office’s website or mobile app.