Talladega County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 teenage runaways (free content) (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls who ran away from a foster home in the Childersburg area earlier this month.
Maddison Leilana Hancock is described as being a 15-year-old white female, 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.
The second girl is Abigail Brooke Jones, a 13-year-old white female standing 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair has recently been dyed red.
According to Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Jones (no relation), the girls are not sisters, but are related in some way.
No clothing description was available Thursday. Jones said they do not have access to a car.
The girls were last seen July 19 at at 10 a.m. on the 1400 block of Kymulga Road, at a home where they had been placed in temporary foster care by the Department of Human Resources. The foster parent found they had left sometime during the night and notified DHR and the Sheriff’s Office, Jones said.
The girls are originally from Calhoun County, and Jones said investigators have been working closely with deputies there to locate the girls but had not had any success as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the location of either of the girls should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.