TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated armed robberies that took place within minutes of each other early Monday.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the first incident took place between 5:25 and 5:50 a.m. at Sam’s Convenience Store on Alabama 21 in Sycamore.
Tubbs said the suspect was described as black male standing about 5-feet-9-inches tall and wearing dark clothing, including gloves and a ski mask.
Upon entering the store, Tubbs said the suspect produced a silver handgun and demanded money. The store owner was behind the counter, and his wife was stocking the drink cooler.
Tubbs said the robber trained the gun on the wife while the owner put the cash, between $3,800 and $4,200, into a bag. The suspect took the bag and fled on foot toward the middle of the Sycamore community. At least part of the incident was caught on surveillance video.
Meanwhile, the second robbery took place between 5:35 and 5:45 a.m. on Plant Road in Childersburg.
The victim was driving a Mack roll-off when he was flagged down by a white male in a white, 1990’s model Ford Ranger with severe damage to the right front end.
Tubbs said the man initially told the victim he was dragging a cable, then pulled a gun on him and demanded his wallet. The victim dropped the wallet, the robber took and drove off toward Childersburg, Tubbs said.
The victim said he had just over $1,500 in his wallet and a prepaid debit card.
The suspect is described as being about 6-feet-4 inches tall and being under 40 years old, Tubbs added. There was another male inside the Ford Ranger, the victim said, but he was not able to give a description of the second man.
Anyone with information on either one of these cases should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous tip online at www.talladegasheriff.com.