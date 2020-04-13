Talladega County sheriff: Old scam back for another round (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore is warning residents an older email scam has been making the rounds again lately.
“They send out an email that might have an old password or an old email address in it, and they tell the person that they have taken over their computer, reversed the webcam and recorded the person watching porn,” Kilgore said. “They then name an amount of money that they will have to be paid in Bitcoin, or they will send the video to all of your friends and family.”
This particular scam first surfaced a few years ago and then went away, but it has been making the rounds again in recent weeks, he said.
Kilgore added he was not aware of anyone locally who had actually responded to the scam.
“And I hope no one will,” he said. “The one good thing seems to be that a lot of the older people who are generally targeted by scammers don’t really know about Bitcoin, so that helps.”
Kilgore emphasized the email requests were scams. “If you get one of those, just ignore it and delete it,” he said.