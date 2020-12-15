Talladega County Schools will stick with split schedules after holiday break (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey informed the Board of Education on Monday that the mixed model currently in use would likely stay in place through the end of January.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, county schools have been offering students the option of either studying online entirely at the Beacon Academy or attending classes in person for half a week at a time.
Students assigned to Group A have in-person classes Mondays, Tuesdays and alternate Wednesdays, with the B group picking up the other Wednesdays, along with Thursdays and Fridays.
County schools dismiss for Christmas break at noon Friday and return after the new year. Lacey said the same rotation will be in place throughout January, and a decision on how to proceed from there will come sometime during the month.
“We’re just going to have to see where we are as it gets closer,” she said. “We’ll make a decision then.”
Also Monday, the board:
Approved the low bid for a classroom addition at Fayetteville High School;
Approved the low bid for partial reroofing at B.B. Comer Memorial Elementary School;
Heard a first reading of a board policy required by the state prohibiting the aiding or abetting of sexual abuse by system personnel. The board will vote on the policy after a second reading;
Approved the expulsion of a student;
Accepted the resignations of Rachel Harmon (special education teacher at Genesis), Cathy Pope (Child Nutrition Program assistant at Sycamore Elementary), Kellie Price (CNP assistant at Childersburg High) and Teresa Smith (CNP assistant at Lincoln High);
Accepted the retirement of Rusty Reaves, history teacher at Lincoln High;
Hired Michelle Alexander (special education instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary), Amy Nunn (CNP assistant at Sycamore Elementary), Courtney Poole (teacher at Drew Middle) and Teresa Watkins (special education at Childersburg Middle);
Approved leaves of absence for Ashley McGrady Gable (technology integration specialist at Childersburg Middle), Machielol Harvell (CNP assistant at Childersburg High) and Christopher Woods (special education instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary School);
Congratulated Lacey for her recent recognition by the Auburn College of Human Sciences; and
Announced that the next board meeting would be Monday, Jan. 11, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a board training session through the Alabama Association of School Boards immediately afterward. The next meeting after that will be Monday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m.