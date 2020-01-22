6 Talladega County Schools accepting Pre-K applications (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Registration for pre-kindergarten at six Talladega County Schools is now open.
“Parents of children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are invited to complete applications for Alabama First Class Pre-K for the 2020-2021 school year,” according to a press release. “The Talladega County Schools currently offering First Class Pre-K are Childersburg Elementary, Watwood, B.B. Comer Elementary, Stemley Road, Lincoln Elementary and Munford Elementary.”
Parents of eligible children can get applications online at https://alprek.asapconnected.com/Login. Parents who do not have access to the internet are encouraged to visit the public library or the school where their child would attend.
Classes for Pre-K will follow the same calendar as the Talladega County Schools, starting in August 2020 and continuing through May 2021. The program operates from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and parents are responsible for student transportation.
“Students will be selected in accordance with state and local school district guidelines by a random drawing process,” according to the release. “The application period is open now through March 6. The random drawing process will be held on March 13 at each local county school with a current Pre-K program. Students will not be denied participation on the basis of income, race, color, national origin, sex or disability.”
For further information, please contact the local county school of interest or Sallie Chastain at the Talladega County Board of Education at 256-315-5154.