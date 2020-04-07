Talladega County’s Palmer Place observing Child Abuse Awareness Month

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Every April, the staff of Palmer Place, the Talladega County children’s advocacy center, puts pinwheels on the lawn of the county courthouse.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place order to fight it, Palmer Place staff were not able to observe that tradition this year, but their mission is ongoing and still just as critical as ever.
April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and is normally the time when Palmer Place does most of its fundraising for the year.
The pandemic is obviously making that difficult for Palmer Place and for other United Way agencies as well, even though, as Director Nancy Green put it, there is significantly greater risk now because of “children being isolated during this time and increased abuse due to stress.”
The staff of Palmer Place conducts forensic interviews with the child victims of alleged physical and sexual abuse. They also assist these victims with court preparation and provide free counseling afterward. They work closely with FIRST Family Services, the Talladega Department of Human Resources, the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office and all local law enforcement agencies.
To donate, please call 256-315-2662 or visit the Palmer Place offices at 305 Court St. S in Talladega. The agency is also on Facebook.
To make a donation to the United Way of North Talladega County, please call 256-362-4665, visit uwntc.org or email talladegaunitedway@gmail.com.