TALLADEGA -- Due to the high probability of icy roads, especially along Shocco Springs Road, through mid-day Wednesday, the Chamber has decided to cancel Wednesday’s awards luncheon.
Chamber Executive Director Jason Daves said the decision was made today instead of tomorrow because of the many moving parts, people involved/attending and Tuesday’s weather forecast.
"As far as rescheduling, we will be exploring an alternate date or perhaps an alternate type of award ceremony so we can announce our winners," he said in an email to The Daily Home. "Once this has been determined, we'll let you know."
Ticket purchases will be refunded.