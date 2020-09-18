Talladega County Revenue’s Property Division will be closed next week (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Property Division of the Talladega County Revenue Office will be closed to the public next week, Sept. 21-25, the office announced Friday.
The License Division will be open for tag renewals, etc.
No reason for the closing was given, but the Property Division was closed most of Thursday and all day Friday. Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington told the Daily Home on Thursday two employees in that office had tested positive for COVID-19, although neither had been at work for the past few days.
The two employees who tested positive Thursday had already begun the quarantine process when they were diagnosed, according to Pennington. County Administrator Pat Lyle added the two employees were not “on the front lines of dealing with the public.”