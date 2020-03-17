Talladega County restaurants making adjustments due to coronavirus

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- As the first active case of COVID-19 in St. Clair County was announced Tuesday, on-site dining in restaurants there was shut down by order of the state.
In Talladega County, meanwhile, eateries remained open for the time being.
Brandon Hunt, owner of Stampede Steakhouse in Talladega, said, “We’re following whatever guidelines the state Health Department and the CDC are putting out.
“Right now, we’ve limited our seating capacity to 50 percent and we’ve pulled out tables and chairs to make sure that everybody is far enough apart.”
Take-out orders have gone up a little bit, although the situation has impacted dine-in business.
“We can normally seat 160 people in the dining room, but now it’s only 80, so that makes a difference,” Hunt said. “But even so, dine-in has been a little slow. People are staying home, as recommended.”
The safety of staff and diners is still paramount, so “if we have to make any changes, we will do it,” he said.
On the south end of the county, several Sylacauga restaurants announced via social media they will be adding curbside pickup options.
These include Mama Ree's, Cuppa Grace, Odie's Deli, Giovanni's Italian Restaurant, August's Barbecue and Buttermilk Hill.
Chick-fil-A of Sylacauga also announced on its Facebook page it would be offering drive-thru and curbside pickup only.
"To operate more efficiently, we are encouraging our guests to place a mobile order through the Chick-fil-A app (placing your order before entering our drive-thru),” restaurant officials wrote on Facebook. “Mobile ordering allows guests to pre-pay, generating two benefits: reducing your time spent in line and eliminating cash-handling.
“If you can’t place a mobile order, we will still ask you to swipe your card at our terminals in the drive-thru.”
Meanwhile, Hickory Street Cafe was still open to the public as of Tuesday.
"Hickory Street is open for business with normal business hours at this time," Lindsay Johns, community outreach coordinator at Coosa Valley Medical Center, said.
Staff writer Laci Braswell contributed to this story.