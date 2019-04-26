SYLACAUGA – Need a job? You just may find one at the Talladega County Job Fair on May 1.
The fair is set for Wednesday at J. Craig Smith Community Center. The center is at 2 W. 8th St. in Sylacauga as you come into the city on Alabama 21 South or North Broadway Avenue.
Students may attend from 9 to 11 a.m., while the general public is welcome from noon to 2 p.m.
The fair is presented by Talladega County Career coaches, East AlabamaWorks and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
Those attending should dress for success, bring copies of your resume and prepare for on-site interviews.
For more information, email: sylacaugajobfair@gmail.com.