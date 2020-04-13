Talladega County has its first reported death of COVID-19 patient

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
The site points out the individual did have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and was deceased, but it did not confirm the virus as the cause of death. The Health Department does not comment on the name, age, gender or specific location of people with confirmed diagnoses.
As of Monday afternoon, the Health Department was reporting 3,808 confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses statewide, with 103 of those having died.
At least 62 of those 103 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by the virus. More than 29,000 people have been tested statewide.
The same website lists 61 positive test results out of 348 tested for Calhoun County and 43 of 368 for St. Clair, but no deaths in either county. Talladega County has 38 positive results out of 444 tested as of Monday evening, according to the website.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, four staff members at the Federal Correctional Institute in Talladega have confirmed diagnoses as of Monday, with no deaths and no diagnoses in the inmate population.
Nationally, 352 federal inmates have confirmed diagnoses, and 10 have died. One hundred eighty-nine staff members have also been diagnosed, but none have died. Some 19 diagnosed inmates and 12 diagnosed staff are listed as recovered on the BOP site.
The Daily Home has made several attempts to reach the public information officer at the prison since the first case was confirmed almost two weeks ago, but those attempts were unsuccessful.
On April 4, the public information officer for the prison sent an email saying inquiries were being sent to “our central office, and they will be providing a response.” No such response appears to have been sent as of Monday afternoon.