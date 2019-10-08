The qualifying period for Democratic candidates for the following elected positions in the 2020 elections is Oct. 8 - Nov. 5, 2019:
Talladega County revenue commissioner;
Talladega County commissioner, District 1;
Talladega County commissioner, District 3;
Talladega County commissioner, District 4;
Talladega County commissioner, District 5; and
Constables
Potential candidates should call 256-268-8886 or send an email to TalladegaCountyDems@gmail.com to set up a qualifying appointment for Tuesday, Oct. 15, appointment hours are 1 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.; or Thursday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. The last day for qualifying will be Friday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary on Nov. 8.
Candidate qualifying will be held at the Talladega County Democratic Party headquarters at 106 East St. S., Talladega.
Potential candidates are urged to check the Alabama secretary of state website (www.sos.alabama.gov) for more detailed information on running for elected office. Please pay particular attention to completing these forms: Appointment of Principal Campaign Committee (available online atwww.alabamavotes.gov) and the Statement of Economic Interests (available atwww.ethics.alabama.gov). Failure to file these forms within five days of qualifying with the Talladega County Democratic Party may result in disqualification.
Qualifying fees are 2 percent of the salary of the elected office for which you are applying.