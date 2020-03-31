Talladega County, City systems preparing for resumption of school next week

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Both Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said they will be taking a hybrid approach to distance-learning instruction after April 6.
“We will be using both traditional packets and virtual learning for those students with the technical tools and with adequate internet access,” Lacey said. “All of our students have Chromebooks, but they may not have the best internet access at home. But having the Chromebooks definitely does give us a leg up.
“The teachers are all working to have everything up and running by the time school technically resumes. Some of them have already started putting things online.”
The packets will be available either at “grab and go” meal pickup spots or through the mail, depending on what works best for each family, Lacey said.
“We’re open to any special requests and we can customize the approach to help out any families with their particular needs,” she said.
The city system has not achieved 1:1 student-to-computer status, but otherwise, it is taking a similar approach, Ball said.
“The teachers are already reaching out to the parents and students about their internet access,” Ball said. “For online learning, we will be using the Classworks, APEX and USA Test Prep online platforms for families with internet and computer access at home, and we will be providing instructional packets for families without access.”
The packets will also be distributed along with school meals.
“Parents will be able to go to the schools their children attend to pick up their meals and their packets,” Ball said. “If they have children at more than one school, they will be able to pick up all their meals and all their packets at the same time.”
Instructional packets and meals will be distributed Monday through Thursday until noon except for the students at Graham Elementary School, Ball said. Graham students can pick up their food and packets at Zora Ellis Junior High School.
The cafeteria at Graham will be preparing meals to be distributed at the Curry Court, Knoxville Homes and West Gate Homes community centers.