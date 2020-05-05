Talladega County Circuit, District court clerks’ offices will be open to public 3 days this month (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff has extended the closure of the judicial building with a few exceptions.
According to an order issued Friday, the Circuit and District clerks’ offices will be open to the public May 7, May 12 and May 14 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“All entrants will be screened by security at the front entrance prior to admittance,” the order states. “A limited number of people will be allowed into the judicial building at any given time. All social distancing parameters (6 feet unless notified otherwise) will be in place and strictly enforced.”
Other than these times, admittance to the building will be limited to court employees and attorneys.