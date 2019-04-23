TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Board of Education during their meeting Monday approved by a 4-0 vote the system’s 2019 Summer Food Service Program.
The annual program will provide meals without charge to Talladega County students ages 18 and under beginning Monday, June 3, until Thursday, July 25. Meals will be served every Monday through Thursday -- with the exception of July 1-5.
“This has been a wonderful program for our students,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said. “We are glad to see it continue.”
The daily operation of the summer program will include breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch service from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
As in years past, three sites will be provided at Childersburg, Lincoln and Munford high schools. All meals must also be consumed at the location served and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to system officials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture created the program to “ensure that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.”
Board member Kathy Landers was absent due to a death in her family.
In other business, the board:
Recognized support employees Leslie Worley, special education instructional assistant, Drew Middle, and Julie Lundy, secretary/bookkeeper, Lincoln Elementary;
Heard from B.B. Comer student Katie Bryant regarding the system’s Community Service League;
Approved financial reports for the month of March: total expendituresin the amount of $8,820,253.96, total revenue in the amount of $6,057,933, andtotal utilities in the amount of $140,097.52;
Approved an amendment to the financial budget, relating to carryover funds;
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Michael Easely, physical education teacher and head football coach, Munford High; Ashley Epperson, itinerant speech pathologist, Talladega County Schools; and Christian Reyes, music teacher, Fayetteville High.
Resignations: Calvin Crim, custodian, Drew Middle; Melina Hammonds, sixth-grade teacher, Munford Middle; Brandi Hayes, mathematics teacher, Munford Middle; Johnnie Hughes, mathematics teacher, Winterboro High; Randy Morton, painter, Maintenance Department; Doris Mull, custodian, B.B. Comer High; Jason Pahman, bus driver, Munford Middle; Kelli Sanford, business education teacher, Munford Middle; Vicky Wilson, special education teacher, Genesis Alternative School; and Dana Wylie, first-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary.
Transfers: Heather Bertman, elementary teacher at Stemley Road Elementary to instructional partner for Stemley Road Elementary; Kim Broadhead, digital learning specialist at A.H. Watwood Elementary to gifted teacher for A.H. Watwood Elementary; Jason Howell, business education teacher at B.B. Comer High to business education teacher for Drew Middle; Randy Roberts, educational technology specialist at the Central Office to coordinator of Child Nutrition Program for the Central Office; and Derek Stephens, fourth-grade teacher at Sycamore Elementary to mathematics teacher at Munford Middle.
Leaves of absence: Amanda Armbrester, pre-K teacher, Lincoln Elementary; Luciana Chandler, reading teacher, Drew Middle; Ashley Dobbs, itinerant registered nurse, Munford Elementary; Rebecca Motes, counselor, Fayetteville High; Jordan Pilkington, transition program specialist, Talladega County Schools; Sharon Pittman, English teacher, Childersburg High; and Carlean Pruitt, bus driver, Drew Middle.
Non-renewal of contract: Susan Jones, Child Nutrition Program assistant, Fayetteville High; Jennifer Smith, CNP assistant, Munford High; and Tammy Wiley, CNP assistant, Stemley Road Elementary.
Deceased while in service: Roy Thornton, custodian, Stemley Road Elementary;
Approved a proclamation deeming Friday, May 3, as “School Lunch Hero Day;”
Approved the following out-of-state field trip requests:21 MMS students to attend the National Archery Competition on May 8-11, in Louisville, Kentucky; 23 MHS students to attend the National Archery Competition on May 9-11 in Louisville, Kentucky; and eight LHS students to attend the Team America Rocketry Challenge on May 15-20 in Manassas, Virgina; and
Announced the next board meeting will be Monday, May 13, at 5 p.m., inside the Central Office.
For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, contact Scott at 256-315-5100.