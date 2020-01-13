featured top story TALLADEGA COUNTY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKETS Staff Jan 13, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 PC1677 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Talladega County Boys and Girls Basketball tournaments will be next week, Jan. 20-25. The games will be hosted at Sylacauga High School. Here are the brackets for the Boys and Girls, including game times. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Basketball Game Sport Bracket Girl Talladega County Boy Loading... Loading...