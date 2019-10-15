TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council was unable to certify the results of last week’s runoff election Tuesday afternoon due to the lack of a quorum.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and outgoing Councilman Ricky Simpson were the only members of the council present; a quorum of three is necessary to conduct any official business.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is Thursday at 5 p.m. Patterson recessed the called meeting Tuesday and said it would reconvene Thursday in order to canvass the vote and certify the results.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said Tuesday she had consulted with the city attorney and with the Alabama League of Municipalities and was told that recessing Tuesday’s meeting would be the best way to proceed under the circumstances.
Patterson is the only member of the outgoing council who will be returning after the new administration begins in November. Outgoing Councilmen David Street, Gerald Cooper and Jarvis Elston were all absent Tuesday. Simpson was defeated without a runoff by Betty Spartlin, and Elston and Cooper did not seek re-election. Cooper’s seat was won by Trae Williams without a runoff.
The runoff election last week determined that Street would lose his seat to Joe Power, and that Vickey Robinson Hall would succeed Elston in representing Ward 2.
Timothy Ragland narrowly defeated incumbent Mayor Jerry Cooper (no relation to the outgoing councilman).
Cheeks said last week that the runoff only produced one provisional ballot, which would not be nearly enough to change the results of any of the results. The outgoing council is still required to certify those results, however.
The new council and mayor will be sworn in Nov. 4.