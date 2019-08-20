TALLADEGA -- All of the candidates for Talladega City Council turned up at The Ritz Theatre on Tuesday night for a forum a week out from the general election Aug. 27.
Several of the questions submitted by Daily Home readers and members of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce resulted in an array of answers, but perhaps some of the most spirited responses of the evening dealt with prioritizing the construction of a splash pad versus an expanded paving program.
The question was, “Should the city’s priority be a splash pad or paving roads, or finding a way to do both? And would you push for a sales tax to afford paving more city streets more often?”
Of the 16 candidates on the stage Tuesday night, only four (incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Horace Patterson, incumbent Ward 4 Councilman Ricky Simpson, Ward 3 candidate Tom Lutchendorf and Ward 5 candidate Joe Ballow) came out strongly in favor of the splash pad as laid out in the current proposal, while eight (Amy M. Calhoun-Bishop and Betty Spratlin in Ward 4, Curtis Holman and Trae Williams in Ward 5, Roger Gunter and Gail Montgomery in Ward 1 and John Kidd and Duryea Truss in Ward 2) were strongly opposed to the splash pad.
The remaining candidates, (incumbent David Street and Joseph Powers in Ward 3, Travis Ford in Ward 5 and Vickie Robinson-Hall in Ward 1) fell somewhere in the middle.
Because of the way the questions were rotated, the council members for Ward 3 were allowed to respond first, starting with Lutchendorf.
“They’re both important,” he said. “We have a gas tax that is earmarked for infrastructure projects, and the state recently proposed increasing that. The streets are important, and some of them are in bad shape, but the solution to that is to shop locally, including buying gas. We need to give the kids something to do and encourage their families to spend their money here.”
Bishop disagreed.
“We need paving,” she said. “I’m against spending a million dollars on the splash pad when we can take that money and spend it on a multitude of other things. We need something that will draw people to Talladega, not something Pell City and Oxford already have.”
Simpson said his support for the current version of the splash pad was based around the inclusion of amenities, including an amphitheater, and an attempt to secure grant funding to help pay for it.
The current council, Simpson added, “has not voted to spend a single penny on this project. We won’t vote for it without community participation and going after grants.”
Ballow said he knew there was a lot of road work to be done in the city, but said, “We need something for the kids to do, too. But I think it should go in Veterans Park or somewhere like that. I don’t think we should put it at the golf course. And I’m all for getting grant money.”
Said Power, “I’m a banker, so I need to see how things are going to be paid for. We have to do things with cost in mind. I know we have a small reserve fund right now, but I think the cost will be more than the city can afford in 2019. Maybe in five or 10 years.”
Said Gunter, “No to taxes and no to the splash pad. There are too many issues, and some of them haven’t even been mentioned yet. The gym next to the Mabra Center is closed, the pool behind the Mabra Center is shut down, there are no basketball goals in West Gate Park. There are weeds on the rights of way. I said it before, when people are not heard, they are not represented.
Holman and Montgomery both opposed new taxes and suggested using the money for the splash pad to refurbish the existing recreation centers in the city.
“No taxes, absolutely not,” Holman said. “We’re about to get hit with more gas tax from the state as it is. The splash pad is just too big, and we need to revitalize the recreation centers we already have. Right now, Spring Street is the only one that’s fully operational, but we have centers in Brecon and Bemiston that are not being used.”
Said Montgomery, “Roads need to be paved more often. I feel like we’re over taxed now, but if we need taxes to fix the streets, so be it. We also need to upgrade our recreation centers. I’m not against entertainment for the kids, but $1 million is just not advisable.”
Williams agreed this was not the time.
“The plan we have now could work in the distant future, but right now we’ve got streets that are tearing up people’s cars,” he said. “Before we focus on bringing in tourists, we need to focus on the people who are here now, get kids back in the rec centers and fix the streets, and worry about other plans later.”
Patterson strongly disagreed, citing growth in tourism as the key to Talladega “assaulting the 10-mile issue,” specifically the fact that the city lies about 10 miles from the nearest interstate exit.
In 2017, he said, 26 million tourists came through Alabama, spending $14.3 million. The splash pad, along with events like Christmas on the Square, were key ways to get tourists to make the 10-mile drive to Talladega off the interstate.
Vickie Robinson Hall said she was not against the splash pad but believed that roads and cleanup of dilapidated properties should come first.
Citing his experience as a city employee, Kidd said paving and cleaning ditches should be priority.
Truss agreed, adding that he opposed new taxes and the splash pad, suggesting that the $1 million price tag be divided between the five wards and go toward draining, cleanup and a recreation center so that AAU basketball teams would not have to practice outside.
Street said he favored the splash pad in principle, although not in the current form. He called for a public meeting without the city administration or government representatives present to make a final decision. He also said he had presented the council with ideas about paving the roads, but it had not been well-received.
Spratlin said she also believed the roads and ditches should be handled first, and raised questions about insurance and staffing at the splash pad.
Ford said he was not opposed but said drainage should actually be the city’s top priority and raised similar questions about staffing and liability.
Other questions garnered somewhat less controversy.
Every candidate present agreed to participate in a team-building exercise at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center if elected, and most agreed that allowing outdoor seating at restaurants was a good idea, as long as safety and accessibility issues were addressed.
A majority of the candidates on stage also said they favored adopting term limits for council members. Simpson said he did not oppose limits in theory, but added if someone was doing a good job, his constituents should be allowed to vote him back in.
Ford, who served two terms on the council more than a decade ago, said he believed the limit should expire after an extended period of time.
Lutchendorf said he did not favor taking choices away from voters. Holman said he believed term limits would result in new voices being heard but added he also believed it could force out candidates who would otherwise be re-elected. Power was also opposed, as was Street, at least regarding local candidates.
“Actually, we already have term limits,” Patterson said. “They’re called elections.”
To view the entire forum, including a session with candidates for the Board of Education, visit The Daily Home’s Facebook page.