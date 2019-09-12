TALLADEGA -- Although the runoff is still almost a month away, Talladega City Council Ward 2 candidate Duryea Truss has already filed complaints regarding absentee ballots with the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office, the Alabama secretary of state and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Truss said Wednesday the latter office had already assigned his complaint a case number.
His most recent complaint, dated Wednesday, involves what he refers to as a “fake ballot” being distributed by his opponent, Vickey Robinson-Hall, and another woman in Curry Court last week.
The background shows a ballot from the general election, including the names of several candidates who were eliminated in the general election last month, with the opponent’s name marked. A campaign flier, with Hall’s name and picture, is superimposed over one corner of the ballot, and information regarding the date of the runoff, the polling place and a number to call for a ride to the polls are on the other side.
Disclaimers indicating that the document is a paid political advertisement appear on the document in two different places.
In a cover letter to the DA and Secretary of State’s Office, Truss wrote, “This is not a sample ballot. The fake ballots were passed out in Curry Court (residents’) apartment on Sept. 7. This is fraud by deception, as stated in previous complaint, senior citizen confusion and disenfranchising senior citizens at the poll. As stated before, (redacted) said that if you voted absentee last time, you must vote absentee this time, to (redacted).”
Hall responds that she has done nothing wrong, and that the document Truss is complaining about is, in fact, a form of sample ballot.
“This is just showing people how to vote, which some people said they needed” after the general election, Hall said. “There is nothing wrong with that. I’m campaigning, which is what you’re supposed to do when you run for office.”
As for Truss’s other complaints, Hall said, “It is not illegal for someone to vote by absentee ballot as long as they do it themselves. I called the Secretary of State’s Office myself, and they told me as long as they fill out the ballot themselves, there’s nothing wrong with that.
“He’s going around telling people they can go to jail for voting absentee. I’ve tried to be respectful of him. I haven’t even campaigned on his street.”
Although Truss came in first place in a three-way race in the general election, he had begun making allegations regarding absentee ballots before any absentee ballots had even been cast.
Historically, absentee ballots have often provided the margin of victory in tight races in Talladega, especially in Wards 1 and 2.
Truss said as early as last week he has already filed paperwork to have the absentee ballots from both the municipal election and the runoff monitored.
According to Truss, there were 52 absentee ballots counted in Ward 1, 36 in Ward 2, 14 in Ward 3 and 5 each in Wards 4 and 5.
“Ward 1 and 2 are the smaller wards (and) the predominantly black wards,” he wrote in each document. “This is a plot to disenfranchise minority voters, civil rights violation, voter fraud, public corruption and a stolen election in Talladega, Alabama, on 27 August, 2019.
“Each absentee voter needs to be interviewed … (I am) requesting that the absentee ballots … be investigated to the fullest and the illegal absentee ballots be removed. If not, the investigation needs to continue.”
Overall, Truss won the first round of the general election by 212 votes to 202 votes, with candidate John Kidd taking 18 votes. According to the totals furnished election night, Hall won 29 absentee ballots to Truss’s seven.
During the 2015 election cycle, losing candidate K.D. Dickerson actually filed suit against Jarvis Elston, who won the race, in Talladega County Circuit Court, based on similar allegations.
Dickerson’s suit was dismissed by Circuit Judge Julian King in February 2016 on the grounds that Dickerson, who was representing himself, failed to disclose necessary information in a timely manner and that he failed to state a claim “for which the court could grant relief under the Alabama rules of civil procedure.”
Even if all of the absentee ballots in that race had been disqualified, Elston still would have won.
Truss’s complaints come in the midst of an unrelated election contest in Talladega County Circuit Court for City Board of Education in Ward 3.